Father drowns while rescuing children in Mihintale Tank

Father drowns while rescuing children in Mihintale Tank

April 18, 2026   11:26 am

A 55-year-old man, a resident of Maradan Kulama, tragically drowned last afternoon (17) after leaping into the Maradan Kulama Wewa in Mihintale to save his son and another child.

According to investigations, the father had been at the Maradan Kulama Wewa with a friend when he noticed the two children, aged 11 and 12, drowning in the water and immediately jumped in to rescue them.

However, both children were saved without injuries, police said.

The victim’s body has been placed at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital morgue, police said.

Mihintale Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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