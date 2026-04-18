72-hour detention order issued on Karandeniye Raju for further investigation

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, has confirmed that “Karandeniye Raju,” an organized criminal suspect recently arrested in India and subsequently brought back to Sri Lanka, is currently being detained for 72 hours for further investigation.

Speaking at a special press conference held today (18), the spokesperson stated that Sri Lankan courts have issued 15 warrants against the suspect.

He further revealed that 26 overseas travel bans have been imposed in relation to the individual.

The suspect is also wanted in connection with multiple serious offences, including homicide, grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, and illegal arms trafficking, reported from Mitiyagoda, Karandeniya, Balapitiya, and several other locations across the Southern Province.

Following his repatriation, further investigations are being conducted under the direct supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamal Ariyawansa of the Colombo Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

The Police Media Spokesperson also reported significant progress in nationwide law enforcement operations. During 2025 and 2026 alone, authorities have seized 81 T-56 assault rifles, 107 pistols, and 76 revolvers.

Additionally, between 2024 and 2026, a total of 32 fugitives subject to Interpol Red Notices were successfully repatriated to Sri Lanka. A further 15 suspects linked to various crimes are currently being returned through international cooperation mechanisms, despite not being subject to Red Notices, he said.

It was also noted that eight Sri Lankan suspects currently in foreign custody are expected to be extradited in the near future.

Meanwhile, 94 additional Red Notice requests submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are expected to be processed and implemented shortly, he stated.

Since the commencement of the unified national operation on October 30, a total of 3,011,000 individuals have been subjected to searches, resulting in the arrest of 1,873 suspects wanted for various offences, he noted.

The spokesperson further stated that 44,587 individuals with outstanding day and open warrants have been arrested in 2026 alone.

In parallel enforcement efforts, legal proceedings have been initiated against 31,796 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Since October 30, law enforcement authorities have also seized 1,579 kg and 616 g of heroin, 1,975 kg and 970 g of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”), and 5,115 kg and 716 g of cannabis, he added.