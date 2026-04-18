US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks in Pakistan: Report

US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks in Pakistan: Report

April 18, 2026   01:06 pm

A new round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran is set to take place in the Pakistani capital on Monday, according to a report on Friday.

Iranian sources familiar with negotiations said negotiators from both sides are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, according to the CNN.

Neither the US nor the Iranian governments issued a statement confirming the report, but President Donald Trump earlier said negotiations could take place over the weekend.

A previous round of discussions held last weekend ended without an agreement, despite hours of negotiations. A two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan is slated to expire early next week.

Source: Anadolu Agency

--Agencies

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