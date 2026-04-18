Former MP Sampath Athukorala attacked with sharp weapon in Pitigala

Former Galle District Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sampath Athukorala, was injured in an attack carried using a sharp weapon in the Bambarawana area of Pitigala.

The incident occurred around midnight yesterday (17) at a location known as D.J. Watta in the Bambarawana Usbim Colony, within the Pitigala Police Division.

According to reports, Athukorala had visited the site to inquire into complaints regarding a group of individuals allegedly behaving in a disorderly manner.

During the ensuing confrontation, he was reportedly attacked by an individual wielding a sharp weapon.

Following the assault, Athukorala was admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for treatment of his injuries. Hospital sources indicate that he has since been discharged after receiving medical care.

Sri Lanka Police stated that the suspect connected to the incident has been arrested, and further investigations are currently underway.