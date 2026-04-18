Passenger arrested with cigarettes worth over Rs. 5 mln at BIA

A Sri Lankan passenger attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes and e-cigarettes valued at Rs. 5.53 million into the country was arrested by Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in the early hours of today (18).

According to Customs officials, the suspect, a 25-year-old businessman from Kandy, attempted to exit through the ‘Green Channel’, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare at the BIA.

He had arrived at BIA from Dubai at around 1.05 a.m. today onboard Flydubai flight FZ 569, said Ada Derana reporter.

Upon inspection, officials discovered a total of 177 cigarette cartons containing 35,400 sticks of foreign cigarettes, along with a total of 110 sticks of e-cigarettes concealed in two suitcases, officials said.

The suspect has been taken into custody by Customs officials, and further investigations are underway.