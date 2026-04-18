Separate incidents of violence against women trigger outrage and police action across Sri Lanka

Three separate incidents involving violent attacks on women have been reported from Moragahahena, Gokarella, and Ragama, prompting police investigations and multiple arrests.

In the first incident, video footage circulating on social media depicts an assault on a woman in the Moragahahena area.

The incident reportedly occurred after she requested her neighbors to stop lighting firecrackers, as the noise was distressing her pet dogs.

Moragahahena Police have since arrested the suspect in the incident, a 54-year-old resident of Welmilla, after recording the victim’s statement.

The suspect was produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court and remanded until April 24, police stated.

In a separate incident near the Gokarella-Medalanda junction, another woman was attacked by a group reportedly including her two sons, following a personal dispute, police said.

The Gokarella Police said that the suspects have fled the area, and investigations have been launched to apprehend them.

Meanwhile, a video has recently surfaced on social media showing employees of a retail store in Ragama forcibly cutting a woman’s hair after accusing her of shoplifting. The footage shows the woman pleading with the staff to stop, though her requests were ignored.

Ragama Police, which has launched an investigation into the incident, recorded a statement from the victim and referred her to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama, for medical examination.

Police further stated that five people, including the main suspect, were arrested yesterday (17) in connection with the incident.

The main suspect is a 27-year-old resident of Ragama, while the other suspects are 20, 21, 22 and 23 years old and residents of Rajanganaya, Kadawatha, Ragama, Trincomalee and China Bay.