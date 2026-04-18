Special traffic plan announced for visit of Indian VP

Sri Lanka Police has announced a special traffic plan to be implemented in view of the official visit of the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan.

The Indian Vice President is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from April 19 to April 20, 2026.

Accordingly, upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on the morning of April 19, the motorcade will proceed toward Colombo via the Katunayake–Colombo Expressway.

Entering through the Grandpass and Orugodawatta Junction, the route will continue along Baseline Road, passing Borella Junction before proceeding to D.S. Senanayake Junction, where it will turn right onto Horton Place, Colombo.

The motorcade will then move past key landmarks, including the Nelum Pokuna Roundabout and Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha, before continuing through Library Junction and Flower Road Junction.

Approaching the coastal area, the motorcade will reach Liberty Roundabout, where it will turn right and subsequently left at St. Michael’s Roundabout onto St. Michael’s Road.

At the junction of Galle Road and St. Michael’s Road, it will turn right onto Galle Road, proceeding past the Galle Face Roundabout.

The final stretch will take the convoy along Galle Face–Galle Middle Road, culminating at its destination, the Taj Samudra Hotel, where official arrival protocols will be carried out.

Motorists traveling along these routes during the movement of the motorcade are advised to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Furthermore, depending on operational requirements, traffic restrictions may be imposed intermittently along the specified routes on April 19 and 20, 2026, to facilitate the visit, police said.

Sri Lanka Police also stated that, two hours prior to the commencement of the motorcade’s movement on the aforementioned routes, heavy vehicles—including container trucks, prime movers, and tipper trucks transporting materials such as stone, sand, or cement—will not be permitted to operate.

In addition, entry of other vehicles may also be restricted during this period, police said.

Accordingly, the Police request motorists and the general public to cooperate and to use alternative routes in accordance with the traffic plan during the visit.