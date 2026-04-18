Sri Lanka ratifies ILO convention on eliminating violence, harassment in workplaces

Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake, has deposited the instrument of ratification of the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), with the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo.

In depositing the instrument of ratification, the Ambassador, stated: “I am pleased to announce that Sri Lanka ratified the ILO Convention No. 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, which demonstrates the Government’s commitment to respect, promote and realize the right of everyone to a world of work that is free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment.”

“By ratifying this important Convention, we reaffirm Sri Lanka’s commitment to promote an environment of zero tolerance to violence and harassment in the world of work. Pursuant to the ratification, Sri Lanka is taking steps to introduce necessary legal provisions domestically by amending its existing labour laws for the implementation of this Convention”.

Welcoming the ratification, the Director-General noted that: “By ratifying Convention No. 190, Sri Lanka reaffirms the country’s commitment to place dignity, equality and respect at the centre of the world of work.”

He said this marks a pivotal step toward a future that is free from violence and harassment, ensuring safe and healthy working environments. “The ILO stands ready to support the Government and social partners in aligning the national legal and institutional framework with ratified Conventions.”

Convention No. 190 is the first international instrument to establish a clear and comprehensive basis for preventing and addressing violence and harassment in the world of work, including gender-based violence and harassment. Together with Recommendation No. 206, it provides an integrated and gender-responsive approach to protecting all workers and other persons in the world of work, setting out practical measures for implementation grounded in dignity and respect.

With the ratifications submitted, Sri Lanka will have ratified 44 ILO Conventions and 1 Protocol (31 Conventions and 1 Protocol will be in force).