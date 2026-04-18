Iran got a little cute but very good conversations going on  Trump

Iran got a little cute but very good conversations going on  Trump

April 18, 2026   07:59 pm

US President Donald Trump has addressed the latest developments in the Iran war as Tehran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz today.

The US president appeared to shrug this off, saying “we have very good conversations going on”.

“It’s working out very well - they got a little cute as they have been doing for 47 years,” Trump said.

He also reiterated claims that the US had mostly eliminated the country’s navy, air force and leadership.

“They wanted to close up the strait again, as they’ve been doing for years, they can’t blackmail us,” Trump said.

“We’ll have some information by the end of the day. We’re talking to them, we’re taking a tough stand.” 

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

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