CBSL Chief discusses geopolitical risks and trade settlement mechanisms with China and India

CBSL Chief discusses geopolitical risks and trade settlement mechanisms with China and India

April 18, 2026   09:35 pm

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe held bilateral discussions with the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Dr. Pan Gongsheng on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund–World Bank Spring Meetings 2026. 

During the meeting, the two Governors discussed about escalated geopolitical tensions, and Governor Weerasinghe briefed Governor Gongsheng on recent economic developments in Sri Lanka, including emerging challenges stemming from heightened tensions in the Middle East, the CBSL said.

The discussions also highlighted the value of continued institutional engagement and explored the potential advantages of promoting renminbi-denominated trade settlements between Sri Lanka and China.

In a separate engagement at the same forum, Dr. Weerasinghe met with the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shri Sanjay Malhotra. 

The Governors exchanged views on the current macroeconomic conditions in their respective countries, with particular emphasis on the impact of the Middle East crisis and the policy measures undertaken to cushion the effects of this global supply shock, it said.

The dialogue further encompassed ongoing efforts to enhance the use of Indian rupee-based settlement mechanisms in facilitating bilateral trade and tourism, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Imported coal was substandard, but no fraud occured - Minister Vijitha Herath (English)

Imported coal was substandard, but no fraud occured - Minister Vijitha Herath (English)