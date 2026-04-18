CBSL Chief discusses geopolitical risks and trade settlement mechanisms with China and India

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe held bilateral discussions with the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Dr. Pan Gongsheng on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund–World Bank Spring Meetings 2026.

During the meeting, the two Governors discussed about escalated geopolitical tensions, and Governor Weerasinghe briefed Governor Gongsheng on recent economic developments in Sri Lanka, including emerging challenges stemming from heightened tensions in the Middle East, the CBSL said.

The discussions also highlighted the value of continued institutional engagement and explored the potential advantages of promoting renminbi-denominated trade settlements between Sri Lanka and China.

In a separate engagement at the same forum, Dr. Weerasinghe met with the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shri Sanjay Malhotra.

The Governors exchanged views on the current macroeconomic conditions in their respective countries, with particular emphasis on the impact of the Middle East crisis and the policy measures undertaken to cushion the effects of this global supply shock, it said.

The dialogue further encompassed ongoing efforts to enhance the use of Indian rupee-based settlement mechanisms in facilitating bilateral trade and tourism, it added.