India summons Irans ambassador after Indian-flagged tankers shot at near Strait of Hormuz

India summons Irans ambassador after Indian-flagged tankers shot at near Strait of Hormuz

April 18, 2026   09:56 pm

India on Saturday summoned Iran’s ambassador in New Delhi after two Indian vessels were forced to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

India’s foreign secretary conveyed New Delhi’s “deep concern at the shooting incident” at two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz to the Iranian ambassador, a statement by India’s External Affairs Ministry said.

The foreign secretary told the Iranian envoy that Tehran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India. 

The statement said the Indian official urged the Iranian ambassador to “convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.”

Source: AP
--Agencies 

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