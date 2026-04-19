Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island from tomorrow (20), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-western, North-central and Southern provinces after 1.00 pm.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.