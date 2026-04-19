Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

April 19, 2026   06:30 am

Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island from tomorrow (20), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-western, North-central and Southern provinces after 1.00 pm. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said.  

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Imported coal was substandard, but no fraud occured - Minister Vijitha Herath (English)

Imported coal was substandard, but no fraud occured - Minister Vijitha Herath (English)