Two bodies recovered after drowning incident in Nallachchiya Reservoir

Two bodies have been recovered inside a culvert along a canal carrying water from the left bank of the Nallachchiya Reservoir in Thambuttegama, police said.

According to police, the bodies were found following an investigation launched based on received information.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Bandivava and Thimbirigaswewa, aged 19 and 30 respectively.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two individuals had met with the tragic incident while bathing in the canal.

The bodies have been placed at the mortuary of the Thambuttegama Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Thambuttegama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported yesterday afternoon (18), a man who drowned while bathing in the Tissa Wewa in Anuradhapura was rescued by officers of the Police Lifesaving Unit.

The victim, a 27-year-old resident of Bandarawela, was provided with initial treatment before being admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital for further medical care, police said.