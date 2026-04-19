NTC fines 80 buses for overcharging during New Year period

NTC fines 80 buses for overcharging during New Year period

April 19, 2026   08:45 am

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has taken action to fine 80 buses for overcharging passengers during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period.

According to Rohana Wattage, Head of the Commission’s Mobile Bus Inspection Unit, a total of 680 buses were inspected between April 8 and 18. During these inspections, 80 buses were found to have charged passengers excessive fares.

He stated that the excess amounts collected were refunded to passengers, and fines were imposed on the respective bus operators.

On April 18 alone, nearly 150 buses were inspected, of which 12 were identified as having overcharged passengers.

The NTC has planned to continue these inspections until April 21.

As part of this initiative, bus inspections were also carried out along the High-Level Road in the Hanwella–Kalugala area.

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