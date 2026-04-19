Indian Vice President arrives in Sri Lanka

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan has arrived in Sri Lanka, a short while ago.

The Vice President is expected to remain in the country until tomorrow (20) on an official visit.

A delegation of 49 others had also arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 9.30 a.m. today, Ada Derana reporter said.

A group of Sri Lankan ministers, including Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage, had also arrived at the BIA’s VIP lounge to receive the delegation.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, as part of ongoing high-level diplomatic engagements between Sri Lanka and India.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will also include participation in several official events and meetings with political and community leaders.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be exchanged, focusing on enhancing cooperation between the two countries. These will particularly address development partnerships and rehabilitation efforts related to the recent cyclone Ditwah situation.