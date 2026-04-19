Trump pulled into war by Netanyahu, says former VP

Former Vice-President Kamala Harris says Donald Trump has been ‘‘pulled’’ into war with Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking at a fundraising event on Saturday, she told the audience: ‘‘He entered a war, got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let us be clear about that – entered a war that the American people do not want, putting at risk American service members.’’

At the time of reporting, Trump has not responded directly to Harris, but said that Israel has been a ‘‘great ally’’ in a post to social media. It read as follows:

‘‘Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!’’

Source: BBC

---Agencies