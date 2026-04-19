Passengers urged to report buses overcharging, not issuing tickets  NTC

Passengers urged to report buses overcharging, not issuing tickets  NTC

April 19, 2026   12:49 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has urged passengers to lodge complaints against buses that overcharge fares or fail to issue tickets.

Director General Dr. Nilan Miranda stated that such complaints can be made at any police station. He also requested the public to report these incidents to the Road Passenger Transport Authority or directly to the NTC.

Passengers can also use the 24-hour hotline 1955 to file complaints, he added.

Meanwhile, the NTC has imposed fines on 80 buses for overcharging passengers during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period.

Head of the Commission’s Mobile Bus Inspection Unit, Rohana Wattage, said that 680 buses were inspected between April 8 and 18. During these inspections, 80 buses were found to have overcharged passengers. 

The excess fares collected were refunded to passengers, and fines were imposed on the respective bus operators.

He further noted that nearly 150 buses were inspected on April 18 alone, of which 12 were found to have overcharged passengers.

The NTC also announced that these bus inspections will continue 24 hours a day until April 21.

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