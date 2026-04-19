Two officials of Mullaitivu Hospital arrested over bribery allegation

An accountant and a management assistant at the Mullaitivu District Hospital have been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000.

The arrests were made yesterday (18) following a complaint lodged by a businessman in the Mullaitivu area.

According to the complaint, the suspects had allegedly demanded Rs. 30,000 to release a cheque related to the payment due for March, in connection with a tender awarded to the complainant for washing and cleaning bed linen at the Mullaitivu District General Hospital.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court.