Indian Vice President meets President Dissanayake

Indian Vice President meets President Dissanayake

April 19, 2026   01:16 pm

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (19), engaging in high-level discussions aimed at further strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Official Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that during the meeting, both leaders held productive talks focused on deepening multifaceted bilateral ties rooted in shared history and cultural connections.

The Indian Vice President reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to its ‘‘Neighbourhood First’‘ policy, emphasizing enhanced cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.

He further stated that the ‘‘discussions also focused on various initiatives including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 mn package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.’‘

 

HGQAYK-ag-AAl21n

HGQAYLAbo-AAmeol

HGQAYLaa-EAA1-E-H

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)