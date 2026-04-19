Indian Vice President meets President Dissanayake

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (19), engaging in high-level discussions aimed at further strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Official Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that during the meeting, both leaders held productive talks focused on deepening multifaceted bilateral ties rooted in shared history and cultural connections.

The Indian Vice President reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to its ‘‘Neighbourhood First’‘ policy, emphasizing enhanced cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.

He further stated that the ‘‘discussions also focused on various initiatives including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 mn package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.’‘