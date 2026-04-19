Russian woman killed in train collision at Kabalana railway crossing

Russian woman killed in train collision at Kabalana railway crossing

April 19, 2026   01:33 pm

A 23-year-old Russian woman has died after being struck by an express train traveling from Beliatta to Colombo.

The accident had occurred this morning (19) at the Kabalana railway crossing. 

It is reported that the woman was riding an electric motorcycle at the time of the incident.

It is further reported that the warning signals at the railway crossing were active when the accident took place.

The Ahangama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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