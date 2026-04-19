Opposition responds to resignation of Energy Minister over coal procurement

The Joint Opposition has issued a statement regarding the resignation of Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody and the Secretary to the Ministry, Prof. Udayanga Hemapala, who stepped down amid ongoing investigations into a coal procurement process.

In its statement, the Joint Opposition said that a Minister’s resignation is typically regarded as an acknowledgment of responsibility in relation to a specific issue.

However, it emphasized that a Minister’s resignation does not in any way influence the proceedings of a Presidential Commission, dismissing such justification as unfounded.

The statement further alleged that the company awarded the recent coal procurement contract had not been registered at the time the contract was granted.

It added that collective responsibility must be borne by the government for the decision to award the contract under such circumstances.

Joint Opposition letter on Minister Energy Kumara Jayakody's resignation by Adaderana Online