Police have arrested an individual in connection with a theft involving cash and gold jewellery after allegedly offering food and beverages laced with intoxicating substances to three women travelling on a bus, the Police Media Division said.

According to police, the incident took place on April 2, when three women were travelling from the Anuradhapura Bus Stand to Colombo. During the journey, an unidentified man is reported to have offered them snacks and a drink on the bus. After consuming them, the women reportedly lost consciousness shortly thereafter.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen cash and gold jewellery valued at over Rs. 1.7 million while the victims were unconscious before fleeing the scene.

Following a complaint, investigations were launched by officers of the Anuradhapura Police Station. The suspect was subsequently arrested in Pandulagama on April 17.

Police said the suspect is a 54-year-old resident of Saliyawewa.

Authorities also warned that incidents of this nature have been reported in which individuals on public transport form acquaintances with passengers and offer food or drinks containing intoxicating substances.

Police have reiterated earlier warnings urging the general public to exercise caution and avoid accepting food or beverages from unknown persons while travelling.