Live hand grenade found in Eppawala reservoir, STF called for controlled detonation

Live hand grenade found in Eppawala reservoir, STF called for controlled detonation

April 19, 2026   02:25 pm

A live hand grenade has been discovered in the Nabadawewa reservoir in Andagala, Eppawala.

The hand grenade was found yesterday (18) by an individual who had come to bathe near the Nabadawewa bridge. The person noticed the grenade inside the reservoir and immediately informed the Eppawala Police.

Following the report, police secured the area and have deployed security measures around the location. The incident has also been notified to the Thambuttegama Magistrate’s Court.

Police said the hand grenade is partially rusted and suspect that an unidentified person may have thrown it into the reservoir from the Nabadawewa bridge.

Authorities stated that the Special Task Force (STF) was called in and arrangements were made to safely detonate the grenade.

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