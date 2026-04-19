Visiting Indian Vice President meets Opposition Leader

Visiting Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan has held discussions with the Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa in Colombo today (19).

Both leaders discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation and further strengthening bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and India.

The Indian Vice President, C. P. Radhakrishnan, who arrived in the island earlier today, also met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo.

Vice President Radhakrishnan will also interact with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community and Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern regions.

The Indian Vice President will address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Colombo, where he will virtually hand over houses to beneficiaries from Tamil communities, built with assistance from the Indian government as part of the third phase of the Indian Housing Project.

This visit, which follows recent high-level engagements between the two countries, is expected to further strengthen the millennia-old civilisational and people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.