Pakistan tightens security ahead of expected US-Iran talks

Pakistan has placed its capital Islamabad and the neighboring garrison city of Rawalpindi on high security alert ahead of the expected second round of U.S.-Iran talks.

According to police sources, some 20,000 police personnel, supported by hundreds of elite commandos, including snipers, have been deployed on security duty across the twin cities.

Additional Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin Force and Quick Response Unit teams have also been placed on alert, while Safe City cameras and rooftop snipers are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance.

Similar arrangements were made before the first round of peace talks between the United States and Iran aimed at easing recent hostilities in the Middle East.

Security officials said advance teams from the United States, including security personnel, are arriving to coordinate arrangements for the expected talks.

Authorities have also suspended all public and goods transport in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as part of the security plan, while most entry points to the Red Zone have been sealed.

Major hotels, including the Serena Hotel and Marriott Hotel, have asked guests to vacate after the government requisitioned the properties for the talks, while hostels and guest houses in the capital were directed to close until further notice.

Source: Xinhua

-- Agencies