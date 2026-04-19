Air Force personnel deployed for expressway rescue operations

Sri Lanka Air Force personnel have been deployed to assist in rescue operations along the expressway network, the Air Force Media Spokesperson, Group Captain Nalin Wewakumbura said.

The Media Spokesman stated that the operations were officially assigned to the Sri Lanka Air Force from April 17.

Previously, rescue operations on expressways were carried out by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Under the revised arrangement, rescue operations on the Katunayake–Kottawa and Kottawa–Mattala sections of the expressway are being conducted by the Sri Lanka Air Force, while the STF will continue operations on the Mirigama expressway segment.

Air Force personnel have been stationed at key locations including Seeduwa, Galanigama, Kurundugahahetekma, Pinnaduwa, and Sooriyawewa to carry out these duties, Group Captain Wewakumbura added.