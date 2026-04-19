Registration of Persons Dept. issues notice on resumption of services

Registration of Persons Dept. issues notice on resumption of services

April 19, 2026   04:41 pm

All public services offered at the Department for Registration of Persons will resume tomorrow (20), following the restoration of the system.

The Department for Registration of Persons has announced that its public services, including the one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards, will resume tomorrow (20).

The Department stated that these services had been temporarily suspended since April 17 due to a sudden breakdown in its computer system.

Following technical rectification, all affected services will be restored and made available to the public from tomorrow, the Department confirmed.

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