Warm weather advisory issued for most parts of the country

Warm weather advisory issued for most parts of the country

April 19, 2026   05:01 pm

A warm weather advisory has been issued for residents of the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Eastern provinces and the Monaragala district.

The heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is likely to increase up to ‘Caution Level’ at some places in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and Southern provinces and in the Monaragala district tomorrow (20), according to the Department of Meteorology.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature, and this is the condition that is felt on your body, said the Met Department in a statement.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)