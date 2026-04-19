Expressway revenue during festive period exceeds Rs. 441 million

Expressway revenue during festive period exceeds Rs. 441 million

April 19, 2026   05:23 pm

More than Rs. 441 million in revenue was generated from expressway usage during the New Year travel period from April 10 to April 18, the Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced.

RDA Director General Anuradha Hettiarachchi stated that a total of 1,170,830 vehicles used the expressway network during this period.

Revenue was generated from the Southern Expressway, the Colombo Outer Circular Expressway, the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway and the Central Expressway.

Revenue breakdown as follows:

  • April 10: 161,847 vehicles – Rs. 59.8 million in revenue
  • April 11: 153,807 vehicles – Rs. 58.2 million in revenue
  • April 12: 118,684 vehicles – Rs. 45.2 million in revenue
  • April 13: 84,211 vehicles – Rs. 31.6 million in revenue
  • April 14: 91,776 vehicles – Rs. 34.3 million in revenue
  • April 15: 139,480 vehicles – Rs. 52.5 million in revenue
  • April 16: Rs. 53 million in in revenue
  • April 17: 138,944 vehicles – Rs. 53 million in revenue
  • April 18: 141,813 vehicles – over Rs. 53 million in revenue

Authorities noted that expressway usage significantly increased during the festive travel period, contributing to the higher revenue collection.

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