President calls on Chief Prelate of Amarapura Chapter

President calls on Chief Prelate of Amarapura Chapter

April 19, 2026   05:44 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the headquarters of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya in Wellawatte this morning (19) and met the Supreme Mahanayake Thero of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Karagoda Uyangoda Maithree Murthi Mahanayake Thera and received his blessings.

The Maha Sangha led by the Maithree Murthi Thera chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings, wishing the President strength and courage to successfully carry out all future responsibilities and to build a prosperous and beautiful country, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The Acting Chairman of the Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha, Venerable Magalle Nagitha Nayaka Thera; Chief Secretary, Darshanapathi Venerable Balapitiye Siriseewali Thera; Deputy Secretary, Venerable Ahangama Maithree Moorthi Nayaka Thera; Assistant Secretary, Venerable Horagalle Soratha Thera; along with Venerable Nidahasgama Kalyanasiri Thera, Venerable Mahamevnawe Mangala Thera and Venerable Avissawella Dhammananda Thera, and other senior monks of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya were also present at the occasion.

The President also engaged in a discussion with the Maha Sangha led by the Mahanayake Thera, the PMD added.

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