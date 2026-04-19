Donald Trump says US representatives heading to Pakistan for Iran talks

President Donald Trump said Sunday that US representatives are traveling to Islamabad, Pakistan, for negotiations with Iran, as he accused Tehran of violating a ceasefire agreement in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also claimed Iran’s actions around the strategic waterway were counterproductive, adding, “Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing.”

He added that shipping patterns were shifting as a result. “In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be ‘the tough guy!’”

The president said the US has put forward what he described as a “very fair and reasonable DEAL,” while issuing a stark warning if negotiations fail.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” Trump said.

“They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” he added.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies