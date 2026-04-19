Iranian delegation to visit Pakistan on Tuesday for US talks

Iranian delegation to visit Pakistan on Tuesday for US talks

April 19, 2026   07:19 pm

An Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for talks with the US, Iranian sources familiar with the negotiations say.

The sources expect the team will be the same as in the last round, which included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
The Iranians are expecting that there will be a symbolic joint announcement of an extension to the ceasefire on Wednesday.

Then if things go smoothly, and US President Donald Trump agrees to go to Islamabad, the Iranian president would also go and there would be a “joint meeting of presidents” where they would sign a joint “Islamabad declaration,” the sources added.

There has been no official confirmation yet from Tehran that their negotiators will travel to Islamabad, after Trump announced he was sending a delegation.
High-level talks failed to reach agreement last weekend.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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