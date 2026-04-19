Proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through oil pipeline discussed during meeting between President AKD and Indian VP: Indian Foreign Secretary

Proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through oil pipeline discussed during meeting between President AKD and Indian VP: Indian Foreign Secretary

April 19, 2026   07:32 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the visiting Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan held discussions on the proposed project related to the energy hub in Trincomalee and the proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through an oil pipeline, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
 
Addressing a special media briefing in Colombo, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during the meeting it was emphasized the value of such energy connectivity, especially at a time like now, when the entire world and the South Asian region, especially, is facing the fallout of an energy crisis generated by the situation in West Asia.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Public representatives comment on resignation of Energy Minister (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Karandeniye Sudda's brother 'SF Raju' brought to Sri Lanka after arrest in India (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

Police Chief raises concern over rising incidents of drowning deaths (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)