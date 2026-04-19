Proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through oil pipeline discussed during meeting between President AKD and Indian VP: Indian Foreign Secretary

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the visiting Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan held discussions on the proposed project related to the energy hub in Trincomalee and the proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through an oil pipeline, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.



Addressing a special media briefing in Colombo, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during the meeting it was emphasized the value of such energy connectivity, especially at a time like now, when the entire world and the South Asian region, especially, is facing the fallout of an energy crisis generated by the situation in West Asia.