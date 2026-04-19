Boat accident at Gregory Lake leaves vessel capsized; tourists rescued

Boat accident at Gregory Lake leaves vessel capsized; tourists rescued

April 19, 2026   09:56 pm

A boat carrying tourists has capsized in the Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya, due to the impact of a speeding jet ski earlier today (19).

According to reports, all tourists who were on the overturned boat fell into the water but were safely rescued by the Nuwara Eliya Police Lifesaving Unit.

Authorities confirmed that there were no fatalities, and only minor injuries were sustained.

Meanwhile, the skipper of the both and the jet ski operator involved in the incident have been arrested by the Nuwara Eliya Police.

Following ongoing investigations, they are scheduled to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya District Court tomorrow (20).

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