Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

April 20, 2026   06:02 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm, today (20), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North- central and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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