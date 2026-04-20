Iranian state media suggest new talks wont take place
April 20, 2026 06:18 am
There has been no comment from Iranian officials on U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of new talks in Pakistan this week.
But Iranian state media, without citing anyone beyond unnamed sources, have issued brief reports on Sunday suggesting that the talks would not happen.
The reports came before the U.S. announcement of its seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.
Source: AP
-Agencies