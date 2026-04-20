Two Indonesian nationals arrested with over 5kg of Kush at BIA

Two Indonesian nationals arrested with over 5kg of Kush at BIA

April 20, 2026   08:16 am

Two foreign nationals have been arrested earlier this morning (20) by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to leave the country with a stock of ‘Kush’ narcotics through the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspects have been identified as two Indonesian nationals, a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, Ada Derana reporter said. 

According to reports, the suspects had purchased the Kush narcotics in Bangkok, Thailand, and transported them to Bangalore, India, before arriving at the BIA.

They had allegedly attempted to smuggle the drugs out of Sri Lanka when officers intercepted them and seized the consignment. 

The estimated street value of the narcotics is estimated to be nearly Rs. 64.7 million, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The narcotics, weighing 5 kilograms and 401 grams, had been concealed in five packets inside two travel bags.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, where further investigations are expected to be carried out.

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