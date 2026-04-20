Over 80 killed in road accidents, drowning incidents during New Year period - Police

Over 80 killed in road accidents, drowning incidents during New Year period - Police

April 20, 2026   08:19 am

More than 80 persons have lost their lives due to road accidents and drowning incidents during the New Year season, according to police.

These fatalities were reported between April 10 and April 18.

Police further stated that 53 people were killed in road accidents during this period, with the highest number of deaths recorded on April 10 and 13.

Meanwhile, 27 people have died due to drowning-related incidents, according to police. 

The police also noted that, compared to previous years, there has been an increase in the number of deaths caused by road accidents and drowning incidents during this year’s New Year season.

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