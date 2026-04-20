Public services of Dept. for Registration of Persons resume today

The Department for Registration of Persons has announced that the issuance of National Identity Cards (NICs), which had been temporarily suspended, will resume from today (20).

Accordingly, all public services, including the one-day service, will be operational from today.

The Department stated that these services had been suspended since April 17 due to a sudden breakdown in its computer system.

Following the completion of technical rectifications, all affected services have now been restored and are available to the public, the Department confirmed.