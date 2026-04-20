Two suspects arrested over drug trafficking links

Two individuals have been arrested by police in the Kottawa and Homagama areas in connection with drug trafficking offenses.

One suspect was found in possession of a substantial quantity of narcotics, while the other was arrested for aiding and abetting drug trafficking, said police.

During the operation, officers seized approximately 2 kilograms and 400 milligrams of “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine), 112 grams of heroin, and 8 grams of cocaine.

A motor car in the suspects’ possession was also taken into police custody, police said.

According to police, the arrests were made based on information obtained from another suspect currently being detained and interrogated by the Western Province North Crimes Division.

The suspects, aged 31 and 42, are residents of the Pannipitiya and Homagama areas.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Western Province North Crimes Division.