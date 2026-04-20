Oil prices jump as Strait of Hormuz standoff escalates

Crude oil prices rose in early trading Sunday.

The price of U.S. crude oil jumped 6.4% to $87.88 per barrel after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The price of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6.5% to $96.25 per barrel.

The market reaction followed more than two days of rising hopes, and then dashed expectations, involving the strait.

Sunday’s early gains erase a portion of the losses seen Friday, when crude plunged more than 9% after Iran’s foreign minister said the strait had reopened to commercial tankers.

Source: AP

--Agencies