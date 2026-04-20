98 individuals arrested on open warrants in special island-wide raids

98 individuals arrested on open warrants in special island-wide raids

April 20, 2026   10:32 am

Sri Lanka Police stated that a total of 98 individuals with open warrants were arrested during special island-wide crime prevention and anti-narcotics operations.

Special operations were carried out at the divisional level, covering all local police stations, with the objective of apprehending suspects linked to criminal activities across the country.

During these operations, a total of 26,600 individuals were searched, resulting in the arrest of 608 persons on suspicion.

Of those arrested, 26 individuals have been directly identified as being connected to criminal activities, police said.

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