Fairly heavy rainfall over to 75 mm expected in several provinces  Met. Dept

Fairly heavy rainfall over to 75 mm expected in several provinces  Met. Dept

April 20, 2026   11:03 am

The Department of Meteorology has announced that fairly heavy rainfall between 75 mm and 100 mm is expected today (April 20) in certain areas of the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-Central, and Southern provinces.

Director of the Forecasting Division at the Department of Meteorology, Meril Mendis, further stated that showers or thundershowers are expected across most parts of the island after 1:00 p.m. today.

He cautioned the public to remain vigilant, as the heavy rains may be accompanied by strong gusty winds and severe lightning.

He also noted that the prevailing rainy conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, providing temporary relief from the warm daytime weather.

Additionally, he indicated that this weather pattern could persist until mid-May.

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