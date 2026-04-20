Makumbura MMC serves over 150,000 passengers during festive period

It is reported that more than 150,000 passengers have utilized the services of the Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC) during the festive season.

Management Assistant of the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Center, Nimal Wettasinghe, stated that this number of passengers availed themselves of transport services through the facility from April 8 to April 19.

He further noted that over 2,600 buses were deployed from the Makumbura passenger terminal to accommodate the increased demand for travel.

These services were coordinated jointly by the National Transport Commission (NTC), the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and the Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority, he said.

Wettasinghe also stated that although buses were operated on revised schedules over the past few days due to the festive rush, normal service schedules are expected to resume from tomorrow (April 21).