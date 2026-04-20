Three injured in motorcycle collision on NeluwaMorawaka road

Three injured in motorcycle collision on NeluwaMorawaka road

April 20, 2026   11:24 am

Three individuals have been injured and hospitalized in a motorcycle accident that had occurred this morning (20) along the Neluwa-Morawaka road.

The accident had taken place around 8:10 a.m. when two motorcycles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the riders drifting toward the right side of the road may have caused the crash.

The injured include a motorcyclist from Akurassa, Poramba, and two young men employed at a shop in the Neluwa area, who were on their way to work at the time of the incident.

All three victims were initially admitted to the Neluwa Divisional Hospital and later transferred to the Udugama Base Hospital for further treatment.

Two of the injured sustained head and leg injuries, while the third individual suffered internal injuries.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Neluwa Police Traffic Division.

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