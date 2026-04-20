Skilled workforce essential to strengthen primary healthcare  Health Minister

The Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa emphasized that the service of skilled and dedicated health professionals is essential for achieving future targets in the healthcare sector.

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media awarded diplomas and higher diplomas to 952 professionals in the Professions Supplementary to Medicine (PSM) and paramedical fields yesterday (April 19).

The awarding ceremony was held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo, under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The ceremony consisted of two main sessions. In the first session, diplomas were awarded to 526 professionals, including 449 Public Health Midwives (PHM) and 77 Public Health Field Officers (PHFO). In the second session, higher diplomas were awarded to 426 professionals, comprising 39 School Dental Therapists (SDT), 149 Pharmacists, and 238 Public Health Inspectors (PHI).

Addressing the graduates, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that a key objective of the government is to strengthen primary healthcare during the challenging period ahead for the country’s health sector.

He stressed that the contribution of skilled and committed professionals is vital to achieving this goal.

The Minister further noted that it is the responsibility of these newly qualified professionals to uphold the international reputation Sri Lanka has earned in areas such as maternal and child health.

He added that professional advancement would provide significant support in addressing future national health challenges.

Appreciating the contribution of the graduates, the Minister described them as “pioneers” of the national health system.

He stated that a diploma is not merely a qualification but a national responsibility, urging professionals to serve the public with discipline, humility, and dedication, noting that healthcare cannot be sustained by infrastructure alone.

He also stated that the government is investing in modernizing the health sector and introducing digital technologies to improve access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

As part of this modernization programme, human resource development, continuous field training, and opportunities for local and international knowledge exchange will be provided.

Furthermore, he announced that steps would be taken to expedite the provision of motorcycles for Public Health Midwives and Public Health Inspectors engaged in field duties within this year.