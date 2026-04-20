Commissioner General of Motor Traffic granted bail

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been granted bail by the Pilessa Magistrate’s Court in Kurunegala.

He was ordered released on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each.

The court also ordered the impounding of his passport and imposed an overseas travel ban preventing him from leaving the country, said Ada Derana reporter.

He was taken into custody by the CID on March 27 in connection with an investigation into alleged irregularities in vehicle registration.

According to the police, he has been charged with aiding and abetting the fraudulent registration of a vehicle by altering the chassis number of a cab.

Amarasinghe was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID and was produced before the court today (20).