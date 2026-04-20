Gold prices rise in Sri Lanka; 24-carat exceeds Rs. 400,000

In line with global market trends, gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by around Rs. 2000, according to local market data.

As of today (20), the world price of gold has increased to $ 4,829 per ounce.

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Sea Street gold market rose to Rs. 370,000.

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of "24 carat" gold, which was Rs. 400,000 yesterday (19), has increased to Rs. 402,000 today, according to Colombo Sea Street gold market.