PHIs take legal action against over 1,200 shops after raids during festive season

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) across Sri Lanka have conducted inspections at 21,796 business establishments island wide targeting the festive season, according to the Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU).

PHIU Secretary Chamila Muthukuda stated that the operations commenced on April 01, with the participation of approximately 2,300 PHIs.

Accordingly, 2,114 food-related raids were carried out, during which 4,308 food items unsuitable for consumption were taken into custody by officials.

Out of these, 3,044 food items were destroyed, while legal action has been initiated against 1,289 establishments.

The union further noted that these food safety inspections, planned to ensure public health, are ongoing and will continue throughout the festive season.