Measures introduced to regulate tourist boat services at Gregory Lake

Measures introduced to regulate tourist boat services at Gregory Lake

April 20, 2026   12:18 pm

The Mayor of the Nuwara Eliya Municipal Council, Upali Wanigasekera, has announced that steps will be taken to regulate tourist boat services at Gregory Lake under strict safety guidelines.

This decision follows an incident involving two tourist boats that occurred yesterday (April 19).

The Mayor further stated that, following the incident, the owners and operators of approximately 120 tourist boats stationed at Gregory Lake were summoned and instructed on the required safety measures.

Accordingly, operators were briefed on key safety requirements, including the provision of life jackets for all passengers, adherence to strict speed limits, and the conduct of boat operations in a disciplined manner.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. yesterday when a boat carrying two tourists was struck by another boat travelling at high speed.

As a result of the collision, the boat carrying the tourists capsized into Gregory Lake. However, other boat operators managed to rescue the two tourists and the boat operator unharmed.

The two boat operators involved in the incident were arrested and later released on bail.

Police stated that legal action will be taken against the suspects before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court.

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